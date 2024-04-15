×

Letters

READER LETTER | SA’s economy not in citizens’ hands

15 April 2024 - 14:50
Rising interest rates and a stagnant economy have made debt-servicing by consumers a nightmare.
Image: 123RF

You have been taken for a ride by  white collar criminals, the politicians. The whole entire economy is out of our hands. If you don't believe me, let's check some of the business and job opportunities in SA: food deliveries, spaza shops, hair salons, restaurant waiters, domestic workers, panel beaters, bricklayers, security, scrapyards and many more; they are all in the hands of foreigners.

 The ANC government gave all of township economy to foreigners. This government has turned black South Africans into a nation of beggars, a nation totally dependent on the government's social grants.

Instead of giving our youth job opportunities or training, they give them R350. Even nyaope addicts are rewarded with R350 to keep them in the habit. Teen girls are also rewarded with a monthly stipend of R450 (child grants) to encourage them to make more babies. The more babies they make, the more money they earn.

This government tops it up by giving our children/grandchildren an inferior education that prepares them for servanthood, to serve politicians' children. The 30% pass rate is total failure. Let's not celebrate mediocrity with the clueless Angie Matshekga.

Bushy Green, Kagiso

