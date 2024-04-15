You have been taken for a ride by white collar criminals, the politicians. The whole entire economy is out of our hands. If you don't believe me, let's check some of the business and job opportunities in SA: food deliveries, spaza shops, hair salons, restaurant waiters, domestic workers, panel beaters, bricklayers, security, scrapyards and many more; they are all in the hands of foreigners.
The ANC government gave all of township economy to foreigners. This government has turned black South Africans into a nation of beggars, a nation totally dependent on the government's social grants.
Instead of giving our youth job opportunities or training, they give them R350. Even nyaope addicts are rewarded with R350 to keep them in the habit. Teen girls are also rewarded with a monthly stipend of R450 (child grants) to encourage them to make more babies. The more babies they make, the more money they earn.
This government tops it up by giving our children/grandchildren an inferior education that prepares them for servanthood, to serve politicians' children. The 30% pass rate is total failure. Let's not celebrate mediocrity with the clueless Angie Matshekga.
Bushy Green, Kagiso
READER LETTER | SA’s economy not in citizens’ hands
Image: 123RF
You have been taken for a ride by white collar criminals, the politicians. The whole entire economy is out of our hands. If you don't believe me, let's check some of the business and job opportunities in SA: food deliveries, spaza shops, hair salons, restaurant waiters, domestic workers, panel beaters, bricklayers, security, scrapyards and many more; they are all in the hands of foreigners.
The ANC government gave all of township economy to foreigners. This government has turned black South Africans into a nation of beggars, a nation totally dependent on the government's social grants.
Instead of giving our youth job opportunities or training, they give them R350. Even nyaope addicts are rewarded with R350 to keep them in the habit. Teen girls are also rewarded with a monthly stipend of R450 (child grants) to encourage them to make more babies. The more babies they make, the more money they earn.
This government tops it up by giving our children/grandchildren an inferior education that prepares them for servanthood, to serve politicians' children. The 30% pass rate is total failure. Let's not celebrate mediocrity with the clueless Angie Matshekga.
Bushy Green, Kagiso
READER LETTER | Wars benefit politicians and nations financially
READER LETTER | EFF must stop promoting land grab
READER LETTER | Outa are real e-tolls heroes, not DA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos