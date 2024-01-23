Allow me to extend my gratitude to minister Zizi Kodwa for his timeous intervention to uplift a shell-shocked Bafana and coach Hugo Broos following their “smash ’n grab” defeat by Mali.
They needed to be emotionally uplifted, to be reassured that it’s not the end of the world. Questions begging for answers are: Was Broos in any positive state of mind to say anything constructive at that moment and would Bafana have grasped the message?
Is Broos not emotionally tied to Bafana, win or lose, which could have made any team talk irrelevant at that moment? Was he also not trying to process and make sense of what had just happened? I think they all needed a “neutral voice” to calm them down.
It is also interesting to note how Sowetan and City Press suddenly became human behavioural experts, by interpreting Broos’s dejected look as “what the hell is this?” (Sowetan) and “Broos was not impressed by Kodwa’s cheap talk” (City Press).
I hold no brief for the minister but Iwill definitely voice my opinion where I feel he is unfairly and disrespectfully treated by the media.
Zibungela Mahlangu, email
READER LETTER | Kodwa's support uplifting for Bafana Bafana
Image: GCIS
