×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Kodwa's support uplifting for Bafana Bafana

23 January 2024 - 09:20
Department of Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Mr Zizi Kodwa.
Department of Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Mr Zizi Kodwa.
Image: GCIS

Allow me to extend my gratitude to minister Zizi Kodwa for his timeous intervention to uplift a shell-shocked Bafana and coach Hugo Broos following their “smash ’n grab” defeat by Mali.

They needed to be emotionally uplifted, to be reassured that it’s not the end of the world. Questions begging for answers are: Was Broos in any positive state of mind to say anything constructive at that moment and would Bafana have grasped the message?

Is Broos not emotionally tied to Bafana, win or lose, which could have made any team talk irrelevant at that moment? Was he also not trying to process and make sense of what had just happened? I think they all needed a “neutral voice” to calm them down.

It is also interesting to note how Sowetan and City Press suddenly became human behavioural experts, by interpreting Broos’s dejected look as “what the hell is this?” (Sowetan) and “Broos was not impressed by Kodwa’s cheap talk” (City Press).

I hold no brief for the minister but Iwill definitely voice my opinion where I feel he is unfairly and disrespectfully treated by the media.

Zibungela Mahlangu, email

READER LETTER | Political meddling, load shedding crippiling SOEs

We used to take pride in the major shipping lanes passing along the coastline, which connected stakeholders conveying the country’s exports by sea ...
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | Free and fair elections a tonic for our strife-torn nation

Ominous signs are appearing across our political landscape as political gladiators hone their skills for the upcoming general elections.
Opinion
2 days ago

READER LETTER | Lesufi must shift his focus on young, gifted pupil

The call by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi for one exam for all matriculants is misplaced and unfortunate.
Opinion
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 24 January 2024
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 23 January 2024