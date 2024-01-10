The implosion of the SABC over the past few decades has had a catastrophic knock on effect on the creative spirit of the country.
Producers, directors, musicians, cameramen, gaffers, actors, scriptwriters, etc. are no longer able to apply their skills in the creation of exciting South African stories.
Instead, the corporation spews out absolute drivel day in and day out. The shambles that exists at the SABC is in the open – a pitiful mess that needs to be stopped immediately.
Let them begin by clamping Hlaudi Motsoaneng and getting him to pay back his ill-gotten gains, then they can go after all the other delinquents who at one time or another attempted to steer the rotten-to-the-core national broadcaster. They currently employ a lot of people but what are they actually producing other than immature and infantile content?
Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni
READER LETTER | SABC's utter shambles out in the open
Image: Freddy Mavunda
