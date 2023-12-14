I would like to urge fellow South Africans to avoid the usual festive season accidents that befall us every year by categorically calling upon new licence holders and car buyers to atleast remember that this is not the time to learn to be on the road.
This is because even us earlier buyer sand experienced drivers are still struggling to juggle things on the road. Some of us are still learning simple things like parking, entering a circle, what to do when traffic lights are not/malfunctioning and the simple K53 rule of keep left pass right, among others.
Please be safe and do not be part of festive statistics. Also, pedestrians and young ones, remember that there are a lot of drunk drivers about this time, so be careful.
Truth is, majority of us are merely masquerading as drivers and do not qualify to be on the road. Let us heed the warning and avoid being victims of road accidents. Let us enjoy our holidays with family, respect other motorists and reach our destinations safely.
Koos Machacha, Emalahleni
READER LETTER | Obey road rules, don’t be a statistic
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle
I would like to urge fellow South Africans to avoid the usual festive season accidents that befall us every year by categorically calling upon new licence holders and car buyers to atleast remember that this is not the time to learn to be on the road.
This is because even us earlier buyer sand experienced drivers are still struggling to juggle things on the road. Some of us are still learning simple things like parking, entering a circle, what to do when traffic lights are not/malfunctioning and the simple K53 rule of keep left pass right, among others.
Please be safe and do not be part of festive statistics. Also, pedestrians and young ones, remember that there are a lot of drunk drivers about this time, so be careful.
Truth is, majority of us are merely masquerading as drivers and do not qualify to be on the road. Let us heed the warning and avoid being victims of road accidents. Let us enjoy our holidays with family, respect other motorists and reach our destinations safely.
Koos Machacha, Emalahleni
READER LETTER | Matric’s no end, it’s the beginning of a lifelong learning
READER LETTER | Deceased muso Zahara exploited to her death
READER LETTER | Most new political parties have nothing to offer
READER LETTER | NHI idea and its risks is nothing new
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos