Letters

READER LETTER | Obey road rules, don’t be a statistic

14 December 2023 - 13:00
Panyaza Lesufi (Premier of Gauteng) at the launch of the Festive Season Road Safety Campaign at Park Station on December 13, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle

I would like to urge fellow South Africans to avoid the usual festive season accidents that befall us every year by categorically calling upon new licence holders and car buyers to atleast remember that this is not the time to learn to be on the road.

This is because even us earlier buyer sand experienced drivers are still struggling to juggle things on the road. Some of us are still learning simple things like parking, entering a circle, what to do when traffic lights are not/malfunctioning and the simple K53 rule of keep left pass right, among others.

Please be safe and do not be part of festive statistics. Also, pedestrians and young ones, remember that there are a lot of drunk drivers about this time, so be careful.

Truth is, majority of us are merely masquerading as drivers and do not qualify to be on the road. Let us heed the warning and avoid being victims of road accidents. Let us enjoy our holidays with family, respect other motorists and reach our destinations safely.

Koos Machacha, Emalahleni

