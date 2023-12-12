×

Letters

READER LETTER | Some protest actions in the country self-defeating

12 December 2023 - 13:30
Economic Freedom Fighters protesting in Durban as part of their national shutdown where they are calling for end to loadshedding and that the president Cyril Ramaphosa must step down.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

What do South Africans really want? They embark on numerous protests demanding jobs from the government.

They are happy to migrate to provinces that have been mining their mineral resources for many years, in the process spending very little time with their families.

Eastern Cape is the poorest province, with its land remaining untouched, but communities oppose any attempt by any company which wants to explore any opportunity of starting a mine that would change their fortunes.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand

READER LETTER | Pay your municipal bills to get the service you deserve

The municipal services or utilities payments do not feature high on priority lists of many households in SA, an independent study has found.
Opinion
13 hours ago

READER LETTER | Move over, criminal Cele

So, R450,000 was taken from our taxes to fund part of minister Bheki Cele and a few of his chums’ trip to France. Parlez vous Francais minister?
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | We must rid the ANC of looters

Tambo’s words are worth reflecting on today to raise important questions about the current challenges facing the ANC.
Opinion
1 day ago

