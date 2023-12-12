What do South Africans really want? They embark on numerous protests demanding jobs from the government.
They are happy to migrate to provinces that have been mining their mineral resources for many years, in the process spending very little time with their families.
Eastern Cape is the poorest province, with its land remaining untouched, but communities oppose any attempt by any company which wants to explore any opportunity of starting a mine that would change their fortunes.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | Some protest actions in the country self-defeating
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
