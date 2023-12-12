It was long overdue for Mavuso Msimang to call it a day. He is right, the ANC is not willing to rid itself of corruption and all its mess.
Instead, they do wrong, cover it up and when it blows up they blame apartheid or cry political witch-hunt. You can only do this to deceive those whom you think are dumb, blind or stupid.
If this bunch of crooks had respect for the constituents, they would not dare lie to us countless times. Guess what? Even if we vote them out and try to prosecute them, they know the weaknesses of our constitution.
They will play delaying tactics, some will go abroad and live a wealthy life from their loot. This country and its poor and vulnerable people will pay the price. We are doomed and to rebuild this country will be a hard, bumpy and long road.
The question is, do we vote for the future or vote to pay the liberation movement? Let us not forget that the ANC is not the only liberation party that fought apartheid. The UDF also played a huge role. This structure was not ANC. It involved political parties, churches and civic organisations. Why are we glorifying the ANC only?
Ngobeni Lindokuhle, Barberton prison
READER LETTER | ANC not willing to change
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
