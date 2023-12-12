×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | ANC not willing to change

12 December 2023 - 13:50
The ANC flag. File photo.
The ANC flag. File photo.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

It was long overdue for Mavuso Msimang to call it a day. He is right, the ANC is not willing to rid itself of corruption and all its mess.

Instead, they do wrong, cover it up and when it blows up they blame apartheid or cry political witch-hunt. You can only do this to deceive those whom you think are dumb, blind or stupid.

If this bunch of crooks had respect for the constituents, they would not dare lie to us countless times. Guess what? Even if we vote them out and try to prosecute them, they know the weaknesses of our constitution.

They will play delaying tactics, some will go abroad and live a wealthy life from their loot. This country and its poor and vulnerable people will pay the price. We are doomed and to rebuild this country will be a hard, bumpy and long road.

The question is, do we vote for the future or vote to pay the liberation movement? Let us not forget that the ANC is not the only liberation party that fought apartheid. The UDF also played a huge role. This structure was not ANC. It involved political parties, churches and civic organisations. Why are we glorifying the ANC only?

Ngobeni Lindokuhle, Barberton prison

READER LETTER | Pay your municipal bills to get the service you deserve

The municipal services or utilities payments do not feature high on priority lists of many households in SA, an independent study has found.
Opinion
13 hours ago

READER LETTER | Some protest actions in the country self-defeating

What do South Africans really want? They embark on numerous protests demanding jobs from the government.
Opinion
13 hours ago

READER LETTER | Move over, criminal Cele

So, R450,000 was taken from our taxes to fund part of minister Bheki Cele and a few of his chums’ trip to France. Parlez vous Francais minister?
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
'Eskom & ANC is bankrupt': MPs slam Eskom's proposed debt relief amendment bill