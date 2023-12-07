Ten years after Nelson Mandela’s passing and 30 years since the ANC conned the world into believing they had the moral high ground to rule SA, the fabric of society lies in tatters. Mandela, in spite of his personal failings, had somehow morphed into a saintly figure, in the process gaining respect the across the length and breadth of this country and the entire world. Mandela was streets ahead of the presidents who followed him, none gaining the respect he had achieved. An entire ANC has not been able to present the country with a man or woman who would inspire its citizens to elevate their decency and humanity. Madiba is missed for he was uniquely inspirational.
Peter Bachtis, Benoni
READER LETTER | Inspirational Mandela is sorely missed
Peter Bachtis, Benoni
