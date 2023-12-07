×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Inspirational Mandela is sorely missed

07 December 2023 - 10:59
The late former president Nelson Mandela in 2004. Picture: TSHEKO KABASIA/SOWETAN
The late former president Nelson Mandela in 2004. Picture: TSHEKO KABASIA/SOWETAN

Ten years after Nelson Mandela’s passing and 30 years since the ANC conned the world into believing they had the moral high ground to rule SA, the fabric of society lies in tatters. Mandela, in spite of his personal failings, had somehow morphed into a saintly figure, in the process gaining respect the across the length and breadth of this country and the entire world. Mandela was streets ahead of the presidents who followed him, none gaining the respect he had achieved. An entire ANC has not been able to present the country with a man or woman who would inspire its citizens to elevate their decency and humanity. Madiba is missed for he was uniquely inspirational.

Peter Bachtis, Benoni 

Malala Yousafzai likens Taliban's treatment of women to apartheid in Mandela lecture

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai on Tuesday likened restrictions the Taliban has placed on women in Afghanistan to the treatment of Black ...
News
1 day ago

A decade after Mandela’s death, his pro-Palestinian legacy lives on

Days after his release from 27 years in prison in February 1990, anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela gave Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat a bear hug, ...
News
2 days ago

Former senior ANC official investigated on rape claim

Police have confirmed that a former senior ANC official is being investigated on allegations of rape.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
'Eskom & ANC is bankrupt': MPs slam Eskom's proposed debt relief amendment bill