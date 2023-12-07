×

Letters

READER LETTER | Ethnic cleansing is taking place in Gaza

07 December 2023 - 11:04
Smoke rises after Israeli air strikes in Gaza, as seen from southern Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, November 22, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

The brutal annihilation of humanity in Gaza is a human slaughter unprecedented in the long history of war, whether declared or undeclared. It is equivalent to nuclear extinction. The use of weaponry banned under international law has turned Gaza into the biggest open-air cemetery in the world.

Israel’s brutal strategy of unrestricted warfare in Gaza is to kill at least 50,000 innocent civilians, thereby forcing Egypt to open the Sinai or for the Egyptian Army to mobilise and take over Gaza, which was Israel’s aim for more than 30 years. It is a recorded fact that Egypt refused to administer Gaza or station its troops there. The more graphic the killing, the more compelling the situation becomes for the Arabs to intervene or accept the Gaza displaced masses as refugees.

The sorrowful scenes emerging from Gaza, graphically depicts in 3D, the grotesque nature of oppression in Israeli occupied areas. How can a people who were the victims of Nazi prosecution and persecution, enact savage displays of raw power that their ancestors had to endure at the hands of Hitler’s Stormtroopers? What the entire world is now witnessing is a re-enactment of the brutality as displayed by the Brown Shirts of The Third Reich under Nazi rule.

A chilling display of ethnic cleansing is taking place in Gaza, a deadly replay of events as described in the holocaust transcript.

Farouk Araie, Benoni

