News organisations across the globe are expressing an ongoing concern over the persecution of journalists, particularly in the Russia-Ukrainian war and the Hamas-Israel conflict.
The prescribed war narratives a releaving objective traditional journalismin shambles. And this has allowed the mushrooming of confrontational types of journalism in which there is suppression of essential information and disastrous distortion of facts through wrong or improper emphasis.
Over the years, investigative journalists have been known for producing first-grade journalism. They track an event or a development in a war and follow any trail. These are the types of journalists whom the world has put its trust in for the truth and objective facts. The world’s organisations for the protection of journalists should stop the persecution of journalists.
Batsirai Kativu, Johannesburg
READER LETTER | Protect journalists, the truth and objective facts
Image: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
