×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Protect journalists, the truth and objective facts

24 November 2023 - 12:48
Smoke rises after Israeli air strikes in Gaza, as seen from southern Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, November 22, 2023.
Smoke rises after Israeli air strikes in Gaza, as seen from southern Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, November 22, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

News organisations across the globe are expressing an ongoing concern over the persecution of journalists, particularly in the Russia-Ukrainian war and the Hamas-Israel conflict.

The prescribed war narratives a releaving objective traditional journalismin shambles. And this has allowed the mushrooming of confrontational types of journalism in which there is suppression of essential information and disastrous distortion of facts through wrong or improper emphasis.

Over the years, investigative journalists have been known for producing first-grade journalism. They track an event or a development in a war and follow any trail. These are the types of journalists whom the world has put its trust in for the truth and objective facts. The world’s organisations for the protection of journalists should stop the persecution of journalists.

Batsirai Kativu, Johannesburg

READER LETTER | Ethics committee needs harsher sanctions

The recommended sanction by parliament’s ethics committee regarding the EFF’s unruly, selfish and ill-disciplined behaviour during this year’s Sona ...
Opinion
8 hours ago

READER LETTER | Mr mayor, do the honourable thing

Can this guy who is masquerading as a mayor in a town in the Free State please respect our intelligence? I am referring to Xolani Tseletsele, who ...
Opinion
4 hours ago

READER LETTER | Lorch's GBV case a lesson to us all

A court has found Orlando Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch guilty of an offence. It means Lorch now has a criminal record.
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | Had Koko been indicted, ANC looters would fill jails

I have said it before that the extradition of the Gupta family to Mzansi will mean the ANC principals go to jail. Now it’s over unless the National ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct