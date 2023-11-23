A court has found Orlando Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch guilty of an offence. It means Lorch now has a criminal record.
The three-year sentence should serve as a lesson to those who are perpetrating gender-based and domestic violence. Also, it must be a wake-up call to the youth to concentrate on developing their skills to contribute to their future endeavours and create a sound moral flare.
As a country, we have a high unemployment rate, especially among the youth, so we cannot afford to lose the kind of talent Lorch has. That judgment, and sentence, damaged the brand of the club, which has huge historical content. The verdict challenges parents to take their role seriously and guide their children towards acceptable conduct.
But this is also of concern as some parents’ behaviour is questionable. They mingle with the youth in clubs and befriend them for other things, which holds no societal value.
If our women in general cannot defend themselves, then Lorch’s ex-girlfriend has set a good example by approaching the courts. She must be commended for not allowing her human rights to be undermined.
It’s a wake-up call for all women that the law is there to protect them and that they must not wait for a certain uncle to come and tell them that the family will sort it out, when it might be too late.
Andries Moyane, Vaal
READER LETTER | Lorch's GBV case a lesson to us all
