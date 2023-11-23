×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Had Koko been indicted, ANC looters would fill jails

23 November 2023 - 08:52
Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko.
Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko.
Image: Esa Alexander

I have said it before that the extradition of the Gupta family to Mzansi will mean the ANC principals go to jail. Now it’s over unless the National Director of Public Prosecutions decides otherwise.

If former Eskom boss Matshela Koko was to be prosecuted, top ANC looters would fill our jails. The chief looter, Jacob Zuma, will not go to jail as long as the ANC is still in power. I am worried because our law-abiding citizens didn’t go to register, leaving the ruling party supporters to go and retain the status quo.

What is wrong with us?I also foresee rigging of votes because opposition parties didn’t send party agents to most registration stations. So another win for the ruling party is inevitable unless a miracle surfaces. The pensioners, unemployed beneficiaries of grants and ANC supporters will vote the ANC back to power.

Come next year, we have relegated ourselves to be spectators in a dire game that will collapse the economy of the country. Our children’s future is a Russian roulette game we are in, with our brains blocked and eyes closed. All in the name of saving a liberation party that serves only the politicians and their cronies.My heart is very sore.

Ngobeni Lindokuhle, Barberton farm prison

READER LETTER | Lorch's GBV case a lesson to us all

A court has found Orlando Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch guilty of an offence. It means Lorch now has a criminal record.
Opinion
16 hours ago

READER LETTER | Telecoms companies ripping us off in broad daylight

Can someone who’s there in the office of consumer affairs help? Please advise these telecoms companies to stop playing with us as consumers.
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | Inspiring to see youth register with the IEC

It was very encouraging to learn about the high numbers of youth that turned out to register with the IEC for the upcoming national elections.
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct