I have said it before that the extradition of the Gupta family to Mzansi will mean the ANC principals go to jail. Now it’s over unless the National Director of Public Prosecutions decides otherwise.
If former Eskom boss Matshela Koko was to be prosecuted, top ANC looters would fill our jails. The chief looter, Jacob Zuma, will not go to jail as long as the ANC is still in power. I am worried because our law-abiding citizens didn’t go to register, leaving the ruling party supporters to go and retain the status quo.
What is wrong with us?I also foresee rigging of votes because opposition parties didn’t send party agents to most registration stations. So another win for the ruling party is inevitable unless a miracle surfaces. The pensioners, unemployed beneficiaries of grants and ANC supporters will vote the ANC back to power.
Come next year, we have relegated ourselves to be spectators in a dire game that will collapse the economy of the country. Our children’s future is a Russian roulette game we are in, with our brains blocked and eyes closed. All in the name of saving a liberation party that serves only the politicians and their cronies.My heart is very sore.
Ngobeni Lindokuhle, Barberton farm prison
READER LETTER | Had Koko been indicted, ANC looters would fill jails
