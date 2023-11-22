READER LETTER | Telecoms companies ripping us off in broad daylight

Can someone who’s there in the office of consumer affairs help? Please advise these telecoms companies to stop playing with us as consumers.
They have been having a field day advertising on our devices/handsets free of charge for ages with no consequences or benefit to us. They’ve also been selling us data that expires after a certain period.
Now worse, Vodacom has this thing where you buy anything from minutes, bundles, etc and then you’re told to confirm another deal. I twice bought stuff I didn’t mean to buy because of misleading information.
To me, this is unfair business practice which has seen people complain aboutt he same thing but nothing is done about it because telecoms companies know that with their money, they can buy their way everywhere.
They’ve realised the style of governance of the present government, which is: “You put money down, we look the other way.”
We are tired of complaining about the same thing and just hope the right thing is done by whoever it is his or her responsibility to do so. Again, maybe if businesses advertise on our devices, they should reward us somehow.
M Machacha, email
Image: 123RF/ POP NUKOONRAT
