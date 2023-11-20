We are fast heading towards that time when stokvel members will be receiving their dues for the money they saved during the course of the year.
READER LETTER | Criminals to pounce on stokvel members
We are fast heading towards that time when stokvel members will be receiving their dues for the money they saved during the course of the year.
Criminals know there will be huge amounts of cash shared and they are ready to pounce on those unsuspecting victims. I urge all social groups to be vigilant this festive season.
Do not carry amounts of cash in public as some of the people who tip off criminals about your meetings are your own members. It cannot be a coincidence that criminals always know where you are going to share the money, surely someone is feeding them this information.
Stokvel members can arrange for an internet transfer of money to all members’ bank accounts. This would eliminate the possibility of being robbed. It hurts the most when people spend the whole year saving money only for thieves to steal from them.
Please do away with sharing money in public places or even households. Be wise enough to know that carrying huge amounts of cash is not a smart move and can lead to robbery.
Your money is still your money even if it is in your bank account and not your hands. Stop carrying money around as that may ruin what was supposed to be your good day. Protect yourself from criminals by using electronic transfer methods instead of sharing cash. Better be safe than sorry.
Malphia Honwane, Gottenburg, eManyeleti
