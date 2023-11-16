It is with utter shame that Julius Malema travels all the way from Mzansi to Kenya to spit bile in a foreign country, just to be seen as a true African at our expense. By telling all those who were in that meeting, including the top Kenyan government officials, that when you are elected to take power from the ANC, you will bring all undocumented and illegal foreigners to our country, because they can’t be foreigners on African soil.
One thing you, Malema, forgot, Kenya won’t allow foreign and illegal immigrants on their shore. Another thing you forget is that you have never fought a single war since you were born, you don’t know what struggle is and you don’t know the smell of teargas.
I wonder if you are aware that our health system, unemployment and housing in our country are overwhelmed. The same foreign and illegal immigrants that you want to bring to Mzansi disobey our laws, some come here to kill and rob South Africans. And they do not come to Mzansi empty handed but are armed to the teeth to fight South Africans right in our motherland.
If only you could accommodate them in your mansion that would make our lives easier because they will be under your roof and under your command, and don’t forget to provide them with jobs to work for you, but not in our townships.
Ons is gatvol, Malema. You might have land you can offer them or provide in Zimbabwe where you can dump them, but not here in Mzansi, this is not a dumping ground for your goos.
Rey Ntusi Ngema, Soweto
READER LETTER | Mzansi already overwhelmed by illegal foreigners, Malema
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
