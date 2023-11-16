When Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi went on a media rant introducing his crime prevention wardens, he knew all the protocols needed for such a structure to be a fully fledged crime prevention unit. But he choose not to follow it.
As it is the culture in the ANC to go against prescripts and laws, when things turn sour you point a finger. Shame on you.
Once I was proud of a hands-on MEC for education, before I realised that his love for drama and media is the only platform to launch it. Lesufi likes media attention and fooled our poor youth into buying his campaign strategy to bring back the youth to the ANC.
Now he’s blaming Bheki Cele. Go back and tell the wardens that you jumped the gun, you lied to them, you wanted attention. Be a man who accepts his faults. But I know he won’t.
As for the wardens, it’s sad but they mustn’t give up; it is going to take time to be recognised. Lesufi must start with a strategic plan, then management plan and administration. In this department, you need an arsenal for gun and arms management, you need HR for personnel management, you need security planning of how, when and by who are certain duties must be done. You need supervisors and managers who will see the daily allocation of duties and running of the institution and you need accounting officials who will deal with assets like cars, misconduct, etc. So, Lesufi was just dreaming.
It is a good concept but he should have consulted and rope in experts, not this one man show.
Ngobeni Lindokuhle, Barberton farm prison
READER LETTER | Lesufi wants attention at the expense of wardens
