READER LETTER | Nuclear war will not be the end of the world

15 November 2023 - 14:00
Image: South Korean Defense Ministry/Dong-A Daily via Getty Images/ File photo

Most ordinary people are really naïve and out of touch with the depths of depravity in the hearts of key policy makers in politics, economics and finance on this earth.

More so, concerning the military threats and so-called climate crises that can affect the earth. And on the nuclear matter, the elementary fallacy is the belief that everyone will die during a nuclear war and that the earth will end. Who says so and did they create this earth?

It is these attitudes that empower people to decide who can live with or without a vaccine because of human rights, and who must perish because of overpopulation. Then the classic assumption is that nobody can do anything, if the powers that be on earth have decided to play a nuclear game.

But for ordinary people it’s important to know that rich and powerful individuals spend as much time on nuclear arms as they do in searching for survival ways out of the consequences of a nuclear crisis. Otherwise, what is the need to spend trillions of currencies in order to explore other planets, if the earth can be redeemed?

There are other things like a nuclear shield or deep holes under the ground to hide until it is safe and other alternatives that the rich and powerful can use for themselves and their loved ones. But ordinary people are too concerned with house bonds, debts, the price of groceries and the next meal than about what will they do, in case of a nuclear disaster. Still, they put their trust in heartless and godless leaders.

The greatest shock for these mini gods will be the ability of God to save those who have faith. Certainly, a nuclear war will not be the end of the world and definitely not the end of the church. God not humans will decide the end.

Khotso KD Moleko, Bloemfontein

