×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Rest in peace pioneer astronaut Frank Borman

14 November 2023 - 11:11
NASA astronaut Frank Borman served as the commander of Apollo 8, the first mission to fly around the world.
NASA astronaut Frank Borman served as the commander of Apollo 8, the first mission to fly around the world.
Image: NASA/Handout via REUTERS

With all the news of war, it is easy to miss a story of a heroic life as Apollo 8 astronaut Frank Borman has died at 95 and yes, I had almost forgotten his name.

He flew in the times when a number of astronauts and cosmonauts had died and to me the idea of sitting above a massive potentially explosive device required a lot of courage. He was part of the first crew to fly around the moon, a trip that produced the first photo of “Earth Rise” and led to the eventual moon landing, a task that seems almost impossible ,especially six decades ago.

Vale to a man who led us all into space and around the moon.

Dennis Fitzgerald, Australia 

NASA, SpaceX postpone launch of next space station crew at 11th hour

NASA and SpaceX early on Monday postponed the launch of two US astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut and a United Arab Emirates crewmate minutes before ...
News
8 months ago

Another treat for stargazers with ‘supermoon’ appearance in SA skies

This after stunning space images were shared from James Webb Space Telescope.
News
1 year ago

Space station's first all-private astronaut team docked to orbiting platform

The first all-private team of astronauts ever launched to the International Space Station (ISS) arrived safely at the orbiting research platform on ...
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...
Dreams shattered, lives cut short: Westbury community fearful of vengeful ...