With all the news of war, it is easy to miss a story of a heroic life as Apollo 8 astronaut Frank Borman has died at 95 and yes, I had almost forgotten his name.
He flew in the times when a number of astronauts and cosmonauts had died and to me the idea of sitting above a massive potentially explosive device required a lot of courage. He was part of the first crew to fly around the moon, a trip that produced the first photo of “Earth Rise” and led to the eventual moon landing, a task that seems almost impossible ,especially six decades ago.
Vale to a man who led us all into space and around the moon.
Dennis Fitzgerald, Australia
READER LETTER | Rest in peace pioneer astronaut Frank Borman
Image: NASA/Handout via REUTERS
