I find these ongoing daily protests heartbreaking; a constant reminder of how much the transformation project has turned our dreams into ashes, and all we can do, in an act of defiance, which happens to be the only weapon that has been gifted to us by democracy, is to go out there sing and dance toyi-toying, hoping to force our government or private industry leaders to submit to our demands.
Things have changed. In the early days of our democracy, that used to work, but not any more. We get angry and destroy property, which only hardens everyone’s emotions.
The country is hopelessly bankrupt, it is surviving on billions if not trillions of loans, which are becoming difficult to service, so no number of destructive protests can change that. The never-ending demands for salary increases end up with retrenchments, which can only lead to a bleak future as some companies are forced to close down because of loses they suffer, sometimes after prolonged strike action.
My advice; be happy that you still have a job and never forget that there are millions of people who envy you as they go to bed on empty stomachs wondering where their next meal will come from. It also doesn’t help to be moaning about the salary gap between CEOs and the rest of the workers. If you have a problem with that why don’t you go and start your own business?
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | Daily protests pathetic
Image: Lee Warren
I find these ongoing daily protests heartbreaking; a constant reminder of how much the transformation project has turned our dreams into ashes, and all we can do, in an act of defiance, which happens to be the only weapon that has been gifted to us by democracy, is to go out there sing and dance toyi-toying, hoping to force our government or private industry leaders to submit to our demands.
Things have changed. In the early days of our democracy, that used to work, but not any more. We get angry and destroy property, which only hardens everyone’s emotions.
The country is hopelessly bankrupt, it is surviving on billions if not trillions of loans, which are becoming difficult to service, so no number of destructive protests can change that. The never-ending demands for salary increases end up with retrenchments, which can only lead to a bleak future as some companies are forced to close down because of loses they suffer, sometimes after prolonged strike action.
My advice; be happy that you still have a job and never forget that there are millions of people who envy you as they go to bed on empty stomachs wondering where their next meal will come from. It also doesn’t help to be moaning about the salary gap between CEOs and the rest of the workers. If you have a problem with that why don’t you go and start your own business?
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | Armistice Day: world hasn’t learnt from history
READER LETTER | Malema, keep your hands off Amabhokobhoko
READER LETTER | Be extra vigilant as kidnappings escalate
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos