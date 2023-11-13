×

Letters

READER LETTER | Armistice Day: world hasn’t learnt from history

13 November 2023 - 11:28
Britain's King Charles III reacts as he arrives to attend the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in central London, on November 12, 2023. Remembrance Sunday is an annual commemoration held on the closest Sunday to Armistice Day, November 11, the anniversary of the end of the First World War and services across Commonwealth countries remember servicemen and women who have fallen in the line of duty since WWI.
Image: HENRY NICHOLLS

On this weekend’s Remembrance Day ,the world celebrates Armistice. But w ehave learnt nothing from history.

Watching the endless barrage of missiles from Israel into Gaza City, which is a large concentration camp, made me sick with loathing of this war. Israel talks about the war against Hamas. The US and the West have conveniently labelled this as a war to eliminate remove Hamas. The pair thinks the world is naive.

This war is all about the eradication of Palestine and the Palestinians; men, women and children. The Israelis are enacting another holocaust.

We have learnt nothing from the past. Every Palestinian they murder in the name of exterminating Hamas produces another generation that will hate the nation that has murdered their loved ones.

Dr Peter Baker, Johannesburg

