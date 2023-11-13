On this weekend’s Remembrance Day ,the world celebrates Armistice. But w ehave learnt nothing from history.
Watching the endless barrage of missiles from Israel into Gaza City, which is a large concentration camp, made me sick with loathing of this war. Israel talks about the war against Hamas. The US and the West have conveniently labelled this as a war to eliminate remove Hamas. The pair thinks the world is naive.
This war is all about the eradication of Palestine and the Palestinians; men, women and children. The Israelis are enacting another holocaust.
We have learnt nothing from the past. Every Palestinian they murder in the name of exterminating Hamas produces another generation that will hate the nation that has murdered their loved ones.
Dr Peter Baker, Johannesburg
READER LETTER | Armistice Day: world hasn’t learnt from history
Image: HENRY NICHOLLS
On this weekend’s Remembrance Day ,the world celebrates Armistice. But w ehave learnt nothing from history.
Watching the endless barrage of missiles from Israel into Gaza City, which is a large concentration camp, made me sick with loathing of this war. Israel talks about the war against Hamas. The US and the West have conveniently labelled this as a war to eliminate remove Hamas. The pair thinks the world is naive.
This war is all about the eradication of Palestine and the Palestinians; men, women and children. The Israelis are enacting another holocaust.
We have learnt nothing from the past. Every Palestinian they murder in the name of exterminating Hamas produces another generation that will hate the nation that has murdered their loved ones.
Dr Peter Baker, Johannesburg
READER LETTER | Malema, keep your hands off Amabhokobhoko
READER LETTER | Be extra vigilant as kidnappings escalate
READER LETTER | SA constitution needs amendments
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos