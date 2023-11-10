READER LETTER | SA constitution needs amendments

Change, any change is never easy, because it implies a lot of adjustments as we venture into the unknown, with its challenges and undetermined problems.
When the ANC came into power more than 29 years ago, many changes were necessary for many reasons, but now it is time to pause and evaluate what has worked and what has brought irreparable damage to the country. This is a necessary step, which will make it easier to accept the need to make necessary amendments to the Constitution of SA.
One major problem is how South African citizens have been denied the opportunity to choose a president. What kind of democracy is that? The country, for whatever reason, was divided into nine provinces with many municipalities. We can assume one of the reasons was to create employment for those who were returning from exile and perhaps another was to make local administration easier thus improving service delivery. The result has been eight dysfunctional provinces with alarming levels of corruption and little to no service delivery.
So, the duplication of services also resulted in many individuals looting the many provinces, while fewer provinces working better.
Even corruption would be better controlled if we had fewer people employed in those provinces.
Cadre deployment has been identified as the single most damaging factor that has brought SA to its knees. It is crucial to have a national dialogue regarding the necessity of amending the constitution.
Postponing such a dialogue for later is not advisable. Whether or not the elections result in an overwhelming majority for one party, our future should be guided by a more realistic and functional constitution.
So, we need to have such a conversation sooner than later. Even if we end up with president Julius Malema, he would have to be guided by the constitution that will ensure there is progress and stability in the country and no disruptive government, because rules, which involve the participation of all of us will have to be respected.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | SA constitution needs amendments
Image: Thulani Mbele
Change, any change is never easy, because it implies a lot of adjustments as we venture into the unknown, with its challenges and undetermined problems.
When the ANC came into power more than 29 years ago, many changes were necessary for many reasons, but now it is time to pause and evaluate what has worked and what has brought irreparable damage to the country. This is a necessary step, which will make it easier to accept the need to make necessary amendments to the Constitution of SA.
One major problem is how South African citizens have been denied the opportunity to choose a president. What kind of democracy is that? The country, for whatever reason, was divided into nine provinces with many municipalities. We can assume one of the reasons was to create employment for those who were returning from exile and perhaps another was to make local administration easier thus improving service delivery. The result has been eight dysfunctional provinces with alarming levels of corruption and little to no service delivery.
So, the duplication of services also resulted in many individuals looting the many provinces, while fewer provinces working better.
Even corruption would be better controlled if we had fewer people employed in those provinces.
Cadre deployment has been identified as the single most damaging factor that has brought SA to its knees. It is crucial to have a national dialogue regarding the necessity of amending the constitution.
Postponing such a dialogue for later is not advisable. Whether or not the elections result in an overwhelming majority for one party, our future should be guided by a more realistic and functional constitution.
So, we need to have such a conversation sooner than later. Even if we end up with president Julius Malema, he would have to be guided by the constitution that will ensure there is progress and stability in the country and no disruptive government, because rules, which involve the participation of all of us will have to be respected.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | DA, ANC must join forces to save SA
READER LETTER | Pandor, Ntshavheni’s hypocrisy noteworthy
DA says it will rescue KZN voters from 'abusive ANC' relationship
LISTEN | Julius Malema envisions ANC defeat as EFF gears up to govern nationally
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos