READER LETTER | Be extra vigilant as kidnappings escalate

10 November 2023 - 10:28
There were 3,306 kidnappings reported between January and March this year, an increase of 109.2% compared to the same time last year. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/kozzi

Various reports of especially elderly ladies being accosted by gangs of lady thugs and bundled into vehicles, assaulted and robbed in broad daylight – even tortured – and/or kidnapped, with ransom demanded, are quite alarming. This matter needs to be addressed by authorities swiftly.

The modus operandi is one scoundrel poses as a police officer, produces a fake police identity card and accuses the innocent victim of some crime, leaving him/her shocked and bewildered.

Renowned private investigator Brad Nathanson indicates that such incidents are a recent trend in streets, shopping malls and entertainment centres in KwaZulu-Natal. In addition, in Gauteng and Western Cape primarily, rich foreign businessmen and children from wealthy families are kidnapped by heartless criminals and ransom demanded for their safe return.

The recent abduction, torture and robbing of an elderly lady pensioner at the Atrium Centre in Durban is an example of such heinous crimes. The traumatised victim had to be hospitalised. Best wishes are extended to her for a speedy recovery. Hopefully the tapes from security surveillance cameras will be viewed speedily. This could result in the callous criminals being identified, arrested, tried and imprisoned on successful prosecution.

As the hectic festive and holiday season is fast approaching, people must be extra vigilant and extremely cautious in public and at home, to ensure their own safety and that of their possessions, noting the prevalence of crime and fraud and that thugs are brazen and callous, acting with impunity.

Police and private security personnel, primarily in and around busy areas, business, entertainment centres and hotspots need to be visible and alert in carrying out their onerous duties. Children, grandchildren, family and friends must not allow elders to go out alone to places that would place them at risk. Please go the extra mile and accompany them, as much as possible.

Our constitutional rights to safety and security, as well as peace, must not just be a theoretical legal enactment, but a reality, not just for citizens alone but for foreigners and visitors too.

Simon Timothy Dehal, Verulam

