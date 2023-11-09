READER LETTER | Renaming Boks a political game

EFF leader Julius Malema has raised some concerns regarding the Boks. That matter is not new to us. Nelson Mandela did make some remarks about it while still alive.

When Malema’s political consciousness kicks in, as he alway ssays, it becomes a matter of debate. If it’s really such a challenge then who gave the Springboks the name Amabokoboko?

We also have the Proteas in cricket, must we also change that because we, as Africans, never had a say on whether that name is suitable? The ordinary person on the street will want to celebrate regardless of gender, creed, colour or politics. I will agree with him that some of the names had to change, like renaming roads, but dividing the nation in the name of political recruiting and canvassing, I will not be part of that.

As much that the white community seems not to be interested in a social compact, we must not continue dividing ourselves further by following the EFF’s strategy of even dividing ourselves along racial lines in all sporting activities. The narrative he is engaging needs a hybrid approach, depending which angle you want to approach for the purpose of the common course towards unity.

It is imperative to mind the legacy and the background of naming properties or institutions.But for political purpose not all of us must be viewed as being aligned to any political arena in the name of skin colour. We need the society that we saw while we celebrated the win and our wish is to see that mood escalating and spreading further to all settings in life.We can only wish to achieve a better life for all the citizens of our country.

Andries Monyane e -mail