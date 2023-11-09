READER LETTER | Pandor, Ntshavheni’s hypocrisy noteworthy

Minister of international relations Naledi Pandor and minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, have come out with bazookas blazing, condemning Israel for its ruthlessness in dealing with Hamas.

The hypocrisy of this duo is noteworthy, as they lament the loss of Palestinian life, after the ruthless attack on innocent Israelis by the diabolical Hamas on October 7.

Why is the world crying foul, including our esteemed ministers... as they pour out grief at the loss of innocent lives? Is it any different to the loss of innocent lives perpetrated by the ANC prior to 1994, as they planted bombs in Wimpy bars and other soft targets... death, pain and destruction, the ANC’s only aim...just like Hamas.

I wonder what Pandor would do if a hostile neighbour came into her happy home and killed all those she loved?

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni