Letters

READER LETTER | Munongi must talk about both rights, responsibilities

09 November 2023 - 13:09
Constitutional Court at Braamfontein in Johannesburg.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

So-called Dr Lucia Munongi (Sowetan, November 3) to me was hallucinating about human rights because nowhere in her article is anything about responsibility mentioned.

Surely this is precisely how she undertook that study. This is again the reason we are producing semi-humans. As real humans, we must know the balance between rights and responsibilities to behave and act in a responsible way.

Now this, with someone who claims to be a senior lecturer at UJ (department of educational psychology), is appalling to say the least. Like in social life at home, politics,etc. that is where the rot starts – at the head. And if we are to continue with this mindset where even a two-year-old is taught about his/her rights, but doesn’t know that, first of all, he/she must be responsible in using whatever rights conferred to him/her, then we are doomed as a nation. And this seems to be where we are heading unfortunately, with leaders like this one.

Koos Machacha, Emalahleni

