Your editorial on the precipitous decline of Kaizer Chiefs refers. Kaizer Chiefs brand is no longer a premium brand in soccer due to a poor strategic executive decision many years ago not to participate in CAF competitions, citing lack of financial resources.
The emergence of competition in the PSL with the likes of Sundowns and SuperSport caught the Chiefs executive by complete surprise. The situation was exacerbated by there being no coherent strategy by the Kaizer Chiefs executive to counter the emerging threat posed by new competitors with huge financial resources and an excellent management and vision.
The result is that Chiefs was no longer the preferred destination of the best players both young and established in the PSL. Chiefs is one of the best sponsored teams in the PSL but chose not to reward its players accordingly or be competitive when recruiting players.
Njabulo Blom, an excellent player, was not offered a remunerative package commensurate with his ability and has since left the team for greener pastures. He was clearly worth similar packages awarded to the South American players at Chiefs.
Chiefs tried to take a short cut to success by disrupting Mamelodi Sundowns through the recruitment of the CBD trio – Leonardo Castro, Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly – and Ramahlwe Mphahlele. This strategy, probably by Bobby Motaung, failed dismally.
Kaizer Motaung Jr has since come up with a new strategy which may bear fruits with patience. Chiefs is once again using its massive Vodacom sponsorship to acquire top players as evidenced by the imports from South America. I used to watch Chiefs with the late Ewert Nene on the touch-line with his towel.
Chiefs hardly lost in those days. He coined the phrase “Love and Peace” to ensure that Chiefs fans are never violent at the matches, win or lose.
Jeffrey Mothuloe, e -mail
READER LETTER | Poor decisions derailed Amakhosi
