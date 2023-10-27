×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Poor decisions derailed Amakhosi

27 October 2023 - 08:38
Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has been fired by the club.
Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has been fired by the club.
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

Your editorial on the precipitous decline of Kaizer Chiefs refers. Kaizer Chiefs brand is no longer a premium brand in soccer due to a poor strategic executive decision many years ago not to participate in CAF competitions, citing lack of financial resources.

The emergence of competition in the PSL with the likes of Sundowns and SuperSport caught the Chiefs executive by complete surprise. The situation was exacerbated by there being no coherent strategy by the Kaizer Chiefs executive to counter the emerging threat posed by new competitors with huge financial resources and an excellent management and vision.

The result is that Chiefs was no longer the preferred destination of the best players both young and established in the PSL. Chiefs is one of the best sponsored teams in the PSL but chose not to reward its players accordingly or be competitive when recruiting players.

Njabulo Blom, an excellent player, was not offered a remunerative package commensurate with his ability and has since left the team for greener pastures. He was clearly worth similar packages awarded to the South American players at Chiefs.

Chiefs tried to take a short cut to success by disrupting Mamelodi Sundowns through the recruitment of the CBD trio – Leonardo Castro, Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly – and Ramahlwe Mphahlele. This strategy, probably by Bobby Motaung, failed dismally.

Kaizer Motaung Jr has since come up with a new strategy which may bear fruits with patience. Chiefs is once again using its massive Vodacom sponsorship to acquire top players as evidenced by the imports from South America. I used to watch Chiefs with the late Ewert Nene on the touch-line with his towel.

Chiefs hardly lost in those days. He coined the phrase “Love and Peace” to ensure that Chiefs fans are never violent at the matches, win or lose.

Jeffrey Mothuloe, e -mail

SOWETAN | Chiefs must ask hard questions

Kaizer Chiefs have made another coaching change by sacking Molefi Ntseki and replacing him with Cavin Johnson this week. But for the sake of their ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Gqosha backs experienced Johnson to succeed at Chiefs

Cavin Johnson’s experience with Al Ahly as assistant coach to Pitso Mosimane should be enough to see him succeed as an interim coach at Kaizer Chiefs.
Sport
2 days ago

Arrows uncertain which Chiefs will pitch after Ntseki ouster

Golden Arrows midfielder Nduduzo Sibiya is concerned as they will be facing a wounded Kaizer Chiefs side with no clue how interim coach Cavin Johnson ...
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma should join EFF says Mkhwebane in podcast
Malema claims Hamas & Nelson Mandela are the same, calls for them to shoot to ...