Israel could for 75 years rely on the sympathy of the US and other Western countries for their handling of the aspirations of the Palestinians around issues of their statehood and land.
That was largely founded in a religious philosophy and sympathy for the Jewish nation after the holocaust, but also in the strategic importance of an ally in an oil-rich region.
The conflicts around the Palestinian aspirations could up to now be controlled reasonably easy given the military and political muscle of Israel and its allies. However, the world is no longer what it was 75 years ago. Huge power shifts have taken place globally, especially between the West and East. In addition, Arab countries made huge strides with the help of their rich oil reserves.
The slaughter of ordinary civilians by Hamas rightly shocked the world. However, to regard that as a green light for the slaughter of ordinary civilians in Gaza, is a huge miscalculation.There is worldwide sympathy for the struggle of the Palestinian people to achieve their aspirations around issues of statehood and land.
The broad sympathy for Israel after the brutal Hamas attack is disappearing fast in light of the nature of Israel’s retaliation causing death and destruction.
Anger is not only growing in the Arab countries, but also globally. Peace and stability in the Middle East are on a knife’s edge. Wrong decisions now can lead to a confrontation involving many countries. The real victims will be ordinary people, as has always been the case throughout history.
Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Peace, stability in Middle East on knife’s edge
Image: Reuters/Ibraheen Abu Mustafa
