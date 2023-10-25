It is disturbing and unfortunate that a woman degrades another woman to this extent.
The utterances by Adv Glynnis Breytenbach makes one wonder if she really supports the agenda for women emancipation. A common cause will dictate that he’s not concerned about issues affecting women in general.
In this country we are fighting for equal treatment for both genders. Her legal practice office always says that everything must be proven by facts, not emotions. Does that mean all black females who hold high positions in this country have been subjects of sexual favours?
What made her suggest such a provocative stand? Adv Kholeka Gcaleka did respond to questions posed to her about the Phala Phala saga during the public protector post interviews.
They failed in those interviews to ask her relevant questions pertaining to her job knowledge. Now Breytenbach insults a fellow woman.
Andries Monyane, Sedibeng, Vaal
She must apologise publicly
READER LETTER | Glynnis attack on Gcaleka harms women’s rights
Image: ESA ALEXANDER
