A dark cloud hangs over the head of the newly appointed public protector. Her name was dragged through the mud, as accusations of being a “femme fatale”.reverberated through parliament. Some were dismayed while others were in shock. As someone who should be squeaky clean, she was labelled a jezebeland accused of having been given the position because of her connection to a higher ANC echelons . Doubts about her strength of character and ability to stand up to those in government is of concern. Either way, she garnered a 60% vote, allowing her to get the job that will clearly favour the cadres and tjommies, who will prop up from the ANC. Sies!
Peter Bachtis Lakefield Benoni
READER LETTER | New PP to continue to favour ANC Cadres
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
