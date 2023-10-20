×

Letters

READER LETTER | South African's relationship with Netherlands could be beneficial to our country

20 October 2023 - 10:40
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima arrive at Waterkloof Air Force Base, received by minister of international relations and cooperation Naledi Pandor.
Image: SA Government via X

The king and the queen of the Netherlands are visiting SA. Both of our countries have 400 years of historical relationship and we could use the relationship to entice Netherlands investments in SA. They could assist in building schools, infrastructure projects like roads, canals in Northern Cape, housing, farming and also health centres.

The Netherlands prime minister said recently that his country would like to intensify its economic, political and cultural relationships with our country. The Netherlands Queen Maxima has developed successful women economic empowerment projects in India. We could also use her expertise to help our women to become economically empowered.

Recently, Mpho Tutu said on European Television that SA is the rape capital of the world. Yet, she should talk positively about our country like the Netherlands prime minister did recently. This would encourage investments and job and wealth creation for our people. We have lots of unemployed people in our country.

Our task is not to displace one way of life by another, but to share the treasures of which each is the guardian.

Sears Appalsamy, Breda, Netherlands

