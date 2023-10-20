×

Letters

READER LETTER | Bogus doctor not a minor, but a criminal

20 October 2023 - 10:00
Kingsley Leeto Chele, who escaped from custody, allegedly went by the names Dr Kingsley Chele and Dr KJ Ncube.
Image: Supplied

I now realise that justice system does fail the work done by the police, hence the perpetrators do not hesitate to repeat their evil deeds.

A case in point is were a magistrate said that a bogus doctor Kingsley Chele must be treated as a minor in court. How could someone who is facing serious criminal allegations and had already escaped from the custody of the police be treated in kid gloves? 

He is a criminal and must be treated like one. He must remain handcuffed in court; the fact that he once slipped through the police even if indeed he was a minor he would have disqualified himself as a minor. Period.

The justice system should not fail the work done by the police. Surely someone who is in possession of two IDs, his residential address unknown, why regard him as a minor. He is a criminal to the core. Please  magistrate, let the police to do their work.

Raletsatsi Makgato, Tzaneen 

