I now realise that justice system does fail the work done by the police, hence the perpetrators do not hesitate to repeat their evil deeds.
A case in point is were a magistrate said that a bogus doctor Kingsley Chele must be treated as a minor in court. How could someone who is facing serious criminal allegations and had already escaped from the custody of the police be treated in kid gloves?
He is a criminal and must be treated like one. He must remain handcuffed in court; the fact that he once slipped through the police even if indeed he was a minor he would have disqualified himself as a minor. Period.
The justice system should not fail the work done by the police. Surely someone who is in possession of two IDs, his residential address unknown, why regard him as a minor. He is a criminal to the core. Please magistrate, let the police to do their work.
Raletsatsi Makgato, Tzaneen
READER LETTER | Bogus doctor not a minor, but a criminal
Image: Supplied
