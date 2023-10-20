The Victorian (Australia) Upper House has just voted 86-2 on banning the “Hitler salute” with penalties of fines of more than $23,000 or 12 months in prison. What is surprising is that two people voted against it whereas all of the main parties acted as one to ban it.
Politicians are elected to represent their electorate so who could believe that most people in their region would want to allow this symbol of evil to be legal. Yes, there are a few misguided individuals but only very few and their views on a range of matters are generally seen to be abhorrent to the majority.
Democracy should represent all, even those who want to destroy it, but there must be some limits.
Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia
READER LETTER | Australia upper house votes to ban Hitler salute
The Victorian (Australia) Upper House has just voted 86-2 on banning the “Hitler salute” with penalties of fines of more than $23,000 or 12 months in prison. What is surprising is that two people voted against it whereas all of the main parties acted as one to ban it.
Politicians are elected to represent their electorate so who could believe that most people in their region would want to allow this symbol of evil to be legal. Yes, there are a few misguided individuals but only very few and their views on a range of matters are generally seen to be abhorrent to the majority.
Democracy should represent all, even those who want to destroy it, but there must be some limits.
Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos