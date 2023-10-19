When Fifa veto Libya bidding to host the World Cup, Gutto penned an insight article bringing to light the nature of world football politics. He was always gladly available to assist those in need.
READER LETTER | Prof Gutto was crème de la crème of commentators
Image: Robert Tshabalala
The light has gone out of our lives so soon. Many sadly shed tears for the sudden passing of distinguished Pan Africanist scholar Emeritus Prof Shadrack Gutto.
Africa should pat itself on the back for raising such a noble son. A gracious and charismatic professor served as constitutional law and human rights expert, advising institutions in Africa and other continents.
During his tenure at Unisa, Gutto was the director of African Renaissance Studies. In his life, prof produced more than 100 academic publications and supervised postgraduate studies at various universities across Africa and Europe.
Doubtlessly, Gutto was crème de la crème of political commentors in SA and global. He immensely contributed articles on various topics to newspapers and was readily available to share his political commentary across media houses.
When Fifa veto Libya bidding to host the World Cup, Gutto penned an insight article bringing to light the nature of world football politics. He was always gladly available to assist those in need.
A proponent of Afrocetric perspective and his love for knowledge was imperturbable. Years back, he hosted a conversation seminar for young academics, artists, etc. at his homestead to wrangle out Africa Renaissance concept.
At somepoint, we together embarked on a mission to hand over 52 impeccable paintings to Senegal University or to Cheikh Anta Diop family. The journey was to fulfil a dream of a prolific late visual artist Mothlabane Mashiangwako to honour an incredible physicist Cheikh Anta Diop.
Unfortunately it was never to be. So sad for humanity to lose such a credible scholar when the world is at crossroad. Gutto’s wisdom and well-balanced political thoughts could come handy for some wet behind the ears politicians who dance for their supper in the middle of Palestine and Israel crisis.
Jerry Tsie, Pretoria
