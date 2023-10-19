The other day on my usual morning walk, I was stopped by a young man who said to me, “Prof, how could you allow an internationally acclaimed university such as Unisa to sink? You people who were part of this university should stop it from sinking.”
I was astounded. As a Unisa alumnus and former employee, I have been reading about Unisa’s problems. I was worried, but though it had nothing to do with me. But it hit home when this man said, “Why are you people who were produced by Unisa not helping?”
This is the question I would like to ask.
Phil Mtimkulu, Diepkloof, Soweto
READER LETTER | Alumni leaders need to rescue troubled Unisa
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
