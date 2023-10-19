×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Alumni leaders need to rescue troubled Unisa

19 October 2023 - 10:08
University of South Africa,(UNISA).
University of South Africa,(UNISA).
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The other day on my usual morning walk, I was stopped by a young man who said to me, “Prof, how could you allow an internationally acclaimed university such as Unisa to sink? You people who were part of this university should stop it from sinking.”

I was astounded. As a Unisa alumnus and former employee, I have been reading about Unisa’s problems. I was worried, but though it had nothing to do with me. But it hit home when this man said, “Why are you people who were produced by Unisa not helping?”

This is the question I would like to ask.

Phil Mtimkulu, Diepkloof, Soweto

READER LETTER | Spiritual leaders concerned about decline in morality

Last week, religious leaders converged at the Birchwood Hotel, in Boksburg, to seek solutions on the challenges confronting SA.
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | Enlighten me on NHI

I am so confused; I am beginning to wonder if I understand what the National Health Insurance is about.
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | Solution needed on Tshwane strike

May I humbly ask whether the contractual obligation falls out when the other party is unable to perform?
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | Take stance in dealing with foreign-owned shops

We are living in a country where everybody do as he/she pleases. Also,foreign nationals don’t respect the law of this country.
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dreams shattered, lives cut short: Westbury community fearful of vengeful ...
If Springboks win rugby world cup SA could celebrate with a public holiday: ...