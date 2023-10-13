×

Letters

READER LETTER | Chickens home to roost for SA consumers

13 October 2023 - 09:37
The avian flu outbreak has also affected the supply of eggs. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Chayakornlot

Avian flu is the new pandemic among chickens, hens and roosters, that is. Tens of thousands of these birds have been culled, amid safety concerns. The chicken and egg industry have for decades been in the doldrums.

High production costs, coupled to low prices, is an unprofitable business to be involved in. Yet, this so-called bird pandemic is having the desired effect, of pushing up prices, yielding instantaneous improved profitability for that entire industry.

The cynic in me, assures me that SA consumers, are once again being fed gobbledygook... as dwindling supplies push up prices to unprecedented levels. We can cluck all we like, these chickens have flown the coup and once again, consumers are being screwed royally.

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni

