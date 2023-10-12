We are witnessing brutality in the world’s conflict zones, which graphically illustrate that mankind has lost touch with reality. The legacy of this year will be harshly judged as the brutal slaughter of men, women and children continues unabated.
Over 10-million innocent civilians were killed during the past 70 years by the five permanent members of the United Nations (UN) Security Council and their allies. The abject failure of the UN in halting this 21st century carnage has cast a dark shadow over humanity.
The whole of mankind has turned a blind eye to the human tragedy, by choosing not to respond to their plight, not offering aid and refuge. In denying them their humanity, we have betrayed our own.
The world should be ashamed of its flight from moral responsibility. We are witnessing crimes against humanity, war crimes on a massive scale, deliberate acts of mindless violence which have come to stain the hands of not only the perpetrators but the bystanders as well. Obliteration awaits humanity as our leaders are in denial.
Farouk Araie, Mackenzie Park, Benoni
READER LETTER | World seeing crimes against humanity in war zones
Image: RONEN ZVULUN/Reuters
