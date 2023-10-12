×

Letters

READER LETTER | Mantashe’s public spat with ANCYL harms party

12 October 2023 - 09:58
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe.
Image: Gallo

Minerals and energy minister and ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe is regarded as one of the most trusted lieutenants of President Cyril Ramaphosa and his credentials are an open book, from being a miner to aunionist and subsequently to occupy executive positions both in the ruling party and government.

But his defiant attitude and ego will cost him and the party dearly in the near future. The minister, in a public platform, questioned the ANC Youth League’s resolution for a generational mix in key positions in government.

For a senior comrade to make such comments tells you of cracks in the so-called renewal project.

There appears to be a struggle for continuity from the old guard and the Young Lions who believe it is their time. And when such differences become public spats the very same ANC will suffer the most.

Lesego R Shabangu, , Pretoria West

