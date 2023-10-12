The deplorable state of provincial roads in Gauteng, with a particular emphasis on the critical issues plaguing the R101 road, Golden Highway and Rondebult Road in Boksburg, and the widespread presence of hazardous potholes, is worrying.
Our roads have deteriorated, posing significant threats to public safety and impeding economic progress. The recent emergence of a sizable sinkhole on Rondebult Road is a stark reminder of the dire state of our road infrastructure.
This sinkhole not only endangers commuters’ lives but also compounds the daily challenges faced by motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. It is crucial that the Gauteng department of roads and logistics uses the maintenance budget allocated to keeping our roads in tip-top condition wisely.
This will help prevent further accidents on our roads. Furthermore, it will allow the department to be proactive rather than reactiven doing maintenance work.
The fourth quarterly report for 2022/2023 indicates a substantial shortfall in rehabilitating surfaced roads. The department attributes this to financial constraints and disruptions due to the non-payment of workers. The recurring failure to meet targets is alarming.
The terrible condition of our roads directly affects the movement of goods and services to other provinces, significantly affecting our economy and the well-being of residents.
The state of provincial roads demands immediate and sustained action. The safety of our residents, the growth of our economy and the overall quality of life in our region depend on a well-maintained road infrastructure.
We urge the Gauteng department of roads and transport to prioritise these pressing concerns, ensure accountability, and work collaboratively with municipalities to effect meaningful change for the benefit of all residents.
Evert du Plessis, MPL and DA Gauteng spokesperson for roads and logistics
READER LETTER | Deplorable Gauteng roads worrying
Image: Twitter/Screenshot
