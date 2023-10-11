×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Mkhulus cling to power

11 October 2023 - 12:12
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe.
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe.
Image: Gallo

It seems like mkhulus like Gwede Mantashe don’t want to hand over the reins. What is he scared of? Especially those who are implicated in corruption. Is it the looting saga or corrupt comrades vulnerable to exposure should he and his old cronies abdicate power?

They say publlic servants must go at 60 but they stick walking into parliament and sleep on duty. The ANCYL is right, these oldies don’t give a damn about the future of our country. So, the youth must take over. We also have to amend the constitution to set MPs’ age limit to 65 like everyone else.

Why must we allow them to be messiahs as if our breathing is in their hands. Can we fix our brains and stop behaving like kids who are misled to believe that only daddy and mom can deliver us.

Lindokuhle  Ngobeni, Barberton Farm Prison 

Nothing wrong with ANCYL president Malatji calling Nxesi 'unemployment minister': Mbalula

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has defended youth league president Collen Malatji after the youth leader took a dig at employment and labour ...
News
1 month ago

READER LETTER | ANCYL must guard against being used

The victims of this political behaviour are people who depend on our government to provide them with necessary services but that can only happen if ...
Opinion
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Chaotic crash scene after truck ploughs into bus and two taxis in Durban