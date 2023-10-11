It seems like mkhulus like Gwede Mantashe don’t want to hand over the reins. What is he scared of? Especially those who are implicated in corruption. Is it the looting saga or corrupt comrades vulnerable to exposure should he and his old cronies abdicate power?
They say publlic servants must go at 60 but they stick walking into parliament and sleep on duty. The ANCYL is right, these oldies don’t give a damn about the future of our country. So, the youth must take over. We also have to amend the constitution to set MPs’ age limit to 65 like everyone else.
Why must we allow them to be messiahs as if our breathing is in their hands. Can we fix our brains and stop behaving like kids who are misled to believe that only daddy and mom can deliver us.
Lindokuhle Ngobeni, Barberton Farm Prison
READER LETTER | Mkhulus cling to power
