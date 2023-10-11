The failures of the Free State started post 1994 when those with better political credentials arrogantly ascended the legislature’s highest positions and in subsequent years it was a free jamboree. In 30 years there is still no new industrial development in the Free State, except the delightful destruction of solid infrastructure inherited from the yesteryears apartheid government.
The late Dr Ivy Motsepe-Cassaburi, together with former SABC 2 manager Thaniga Shope- Soumah initiated Macufe, which became wasteful expenditure over the years. Cassaburi appeared to understand her role better but as for the rest of other jokesters premiers, the White House dinner table was a good moment of self preservation while feeding the poor masses wicked satire. Inebt leadership never had vision and capabilities to develop the province.
They had it on a silver platter to change citizens’ standard of living but preferred self-enrichment schemes. The cursed province still remains a theatre of comedy with a high unemployment rate,etc. The election season offers politicians in their political whiteface garb an oportunity to galavant in the streets, to be seen as being angelic, competent and trustworthy.
Next time while on the campaign trail, Mbalula should know there is power in accepting one’s imperfection when soliciting electorates. “Refusing to own up to your mistakes doesn’t make you seem more competent; it reveals cowardice, callousness and untrustworthiness,” wrote Ben Carpenter.
Jerry Tsie, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Mbalula blames Ace for FS demise
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
Recently, Fikile Mbalula while electioneering in Qwaqwa pointed a finger to former premier Ace Magashule for the demise of the Free State, stealing of money, etc.
We expected someone like Mbalula, who has headed different minstries to know the law requires citizens to report any act(s) of criminality. Mbalula could have reported Magashule to the police regarding the theft of money, etc as he alleged. In the Zondo Commission records, it’s Mxolisi Dukwane, one of the few true leaders, who boldly testified against the alleged shenanigans in the province.
The diligent Free State premier Dukwane is yet to display his true colours. But the daring mission to rescue the sinking ship will require durable ropes and a one-of-kind team of sailors. The vessel doesn’t need an astigmatic helmsman but rather a futuristic and pragmatic thinker, and effective leadership.
Mbalula should say, it’s the ANC collective leadership that contributed to nondevelopment of the province not Magashule alone. It’s public knowledge that the former premier is in court on R250m asbestos tender corruption charges.
'The ball is in his court' — Mbalula on Magashule's expulsion
