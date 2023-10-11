This constitution favours politicians, their families and friends, so it’s their constitution, not ours. Then Dr Benjamin Spock said we shouldn’t spank our children when they misbehave because their little personalities would be warped, and we might damage their self esteem.
READER LETTER | God is surely angry at chaos in SA
Every South African citizen knows what went wrong with our country and they know the solution to get SA right again! But for the sake of being politically correct, they feign ignorance! And this includes the so-called “men of God”.
“We are all asking the same question: How could God let something like this happen in our country? Corruption, moral decay, poverty, lawlessness, the Aids epidemic, etc.. The answer is simple. I believe God is deeply saddened by the chaos in SA, just as we are.
But for years we’ve been telling God to get out of our homes, schools, government and our lives! And being the gentleman He is, He calmly backed out. Funny how simple it is for people to trash God and then wonder why the world is going to hell! How can we expect God to bless and protect our country if we demand that He leaves us alone?
In the light of recent events like shootings, rapes, stabbings and satanism at our schools, I think it started when we listened to Madeleine Murray O’Hare (US). She complained that she didn’t want prayers in our schools, and we said okay. Then someone said we better not read the Bible in schools, and we said okay. So, all of God’s laws like: “Thou shall not kill, steal, commit adultery, love your neighbour as yourself,” etc, were deliberately omitted from the politicians’ constitution.
SOWETAN | Time for Emfuleni mess to end
