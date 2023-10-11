×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | God is surely angry at chaos in SA

11 October 2023 - 12:06
Stock photo.
Stock photo.
Image: 123rf

Every South African citizen knows what went wrong with our country and they know the solution to get SA right again! But for the sake of being politically correct, they feign ignorance! And this includes the so-called “men of God”.

“We are all asking the same question: How could God let something like this happen in our country? Corruption, moral decay, poverty, lawlessness, the Aids epidemic, etc.. The answer is simple. I believe God is deeply saddened by the chaos in SA, just as we are.

But for years we’ve been telling God to get out of our homes, schools, government and our lives! And being the gentleman He is, He calmly backed out. Funny how simple it is for people to trash God and then wonder why the world is going to hell! How can we expect God to bless and protect our country if we demand that He leaves us alone?

In the light of recent events like shootings, rapes, stabbings and satanism at our schools, I think it started when we listened to Madeleine Murray O’Hare (US). She complained that she didn’t want prayers in our schools, and we said okay. Then someone said we better not read the Bible in schools, and we said okay. So, all of God’s laws like: “Thou shall not kill, steal, commit adultery, love your neighbour as yourself,” etc, were deliberately omitted from the politicians’ constitution.

SOWETAN | Time for Emfuleni mess to end

The Emfuleni municipality continues to make headlines for all the wrong reasons with a series of administrative blunders that point to its state of ...
Opinion
12 hours ago

This constitution favours politicians, their families and friends, so it’s their constitution, not ours. Then Dr Benjamin Spock said we shouldn’t spank our children when they misbehave because their little personalities would be warped, and we might damage their self esteem.

We said, okay. Now we are asking why our children have no conscience; why they don’t know right from wrong; and why it does not bother them to kill each other! Mzansi, you have the answers. Our government, in order to appease their European and western masters, gave our 12-year-old kids licence to sleep around, with whoever they want, young and old!

They are rewarded with social grants for making babies. What’s happening in our country today, I believe it has a great deal to do with, “We reap what we sow.” (Galatians.6:7-10). Funny how we believe what the newspapers say, but we question what the Bible says! Funny how lewd, crude, vulgar and obscene articles pass freely through cyberspace but public discussion about God is suppressed in government schools and the  workplace.

Parents, wake up and do something. Don’t allow the human rights commission to raise your children. Children are a gift from God, to parents and not to the government! Remember, it’s you who puts bread on the table and not the human rights commission. Lastly, beware of the “Bela Amendment Bill”, it’s satanic!

Bushy Green, Kagiso, Mogale City

Suspect nabbed for spate of jewellery store robberies

A 25-year-old suspect has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a spate of jewellery store robberies which occurred across the country.
News
1 day ago

Five students arrested in connection with murder of 21-year-old at Fort Hare University campus

Five students from the University of Fort Hare in the Eastern Cape are expected to appear at the Alice magistrate's court on Monday.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Chaotic crash scene after truck ploughs into bus and two taxis in Durban