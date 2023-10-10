Disciplining kids is never a pleasant experience. Unfortunately there’s no manual or formula for executing it but it has to be done, not sometimes but always. Kids always drive us up the wall when they become teenagers, particularly when influenced by juvenile delinquency.
They become difficult to handle as they start experimenting with everything. They face a lot of challenges from sex, drugs and alcohol abuse, which ís a starter drug and will always want to try out all assortment of alcoholic beverages to get intoxicated.
A lot has been said about their wayward and erratic behaviour but as parents we must shoulder the blame because everything happens right in front of our eyes as we pay lip service. It took the whole village to raise a child but sadly this once wonderful phenomenon, societal-moral fibre, has gone down fast and died a slow death.
As parents we are duty mandated and obligated to closely assess, monitor and evaluate their upbringing and well being. That’s having their interests at heart and showing tough love by taking tough decisions not popular ones,“isikhumba sigoqwa sisemanzi – thipa ekojwa esa le metsi”, loosely translated nurture while still young.
McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla, KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga
READER LETTER | There's no manual for disciplining children
Image: 123RF
Disciplining kids is never a pleasant experience. Unfortunately there’s no manual or formula for executing it but it has to be done, not sometimes but always. Kids always drive us up the wall when they become teenagers, particularly when influenced by juvenile delinquency.
They become difficult to handle as they start experimenting with everything. They face a lot of challenges from sex, drugs and alcohol abuse, which ís a starter drug and will always want to try out all assortment of alcoholic beverages to get intoxicated.
A lot has been said about their wayward and erratic behaviour but as parents we must shoulder the blame because everything happens right in front of our eyes as we pay lip service. It took the whole village to raise a child but sadly this once wonderful phenomenon, societal-moral fibre, has gone down fast and died a slow death.
As parents we are duty mandated and obligated to closely assess, monitor and evaluate their upbringing and well being. That’s having their interests at heart and showing tough love by taking tough decisions not popular ones,“isikhumba sigoqwa sisemanzi – thipa ekojwa esa le metsi”, loosely translated nurture while still young.
McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla, KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos