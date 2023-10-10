The world is being armed with the most sophisticated nuclear and hypersonic weapons and a plethora of other weaponry, that was science fiction 10 years ago. Nuclear weapons present the world with several deadly paradoxes. The most destructive military instruments ever devised, that have remained unused for decades despite the constant warfare since their debut in Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan nearly 70 years ago.
Nevertheless, unused in battle and often declared to be unusable, they dominate strategic thought and ensure that military questions preoccupy the nuclear powers more persistently than ever before in peacetime. All the nuclear powers are rehearsing nuclear chess by trading nuclear insults. The shadow of nuclear Armageddon looms over their fragile lines of control, in Asia, Europe and the Korean Peninsula. One single miscalculation will turn the planet into a wasteland.
Our civilisation will come to an abrupt end, the nuclear powers must stop playing nuclear chess and atomic roulette.
Farouk Araie, MacKenzie Park, Benoni
READER LETTER | Shadow of nuclear Armageddon looms
International media reports indicate that Russia intends to quit the Nuclear Test Ban Treaty. Russia left the open skies treaty some time ago, a clear indication that relations with the US are going back to the days of the Cold War.
Among the numerous signs of conspicuous intensification of the arms race, the seismic shift from a race in quantity to a race in quality, growing nuclear proliferation and an escalation in the arms trade. All these factors combine to reinforce the dynamics of the arms race to make it a global occurrence. Nuclear armaments have evolved into an all-out open-ended race.
There is a vicious circle, governed by the intrinsic linkage between the vertical-qualitative and the horizontal-quantitative proliferation of nuclear weapons. There are no signs to a halt in the arms race, on the contrary, production of the most modern 5th and 6th generation technological weapons and the most terrifying weapons continues unabated.
