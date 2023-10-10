×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Youth faces myriad of issues

10 October 2023 - 10:08
since October 2020 the Presidential Employment Stimulus has delivered more than 1.4-million high-quality jobs and livelihood support opportunities, reaching parts of the country that private sector jobs rarely do
since October 2020 the Presidential Employment Stimulus has delivered more than 1.4-million high-quality jobs and livelihood support opportunities, reaching parts of the country that private sector jobs rarely do
Image: Ruby-Gay Martin

Our short-term employment was about to end. We sat around the table and brainstormed about a community-based project. The ambitious adventure seemed lucrative.

Five of us were excited. However, someone started asking how much he would get out of that. Another and the next asked the same question. It became a still-born idea and it was abruptly abandoned.

The recently resuscitated ANC Youth League should fold their shirt’s sleeves and do work affecting their constituency before thinking or demanding rewards of generational mix in parliament and council chambers. The ANC chair Gwede Mantashe is dead right that the newbies are about it’s our time to eat. The same mentality of the old folks they accuse or want to replace.

There are a myriad of issues that are faced by the youth of this country. They are angry, frustrated, helpless and hopeless after a long hiatus or hibernation of this institution. Looting of NSFAS, dysfunctional Unisa, moribund UIF, school-yard stabbings, bullying, substance abuse, gangsterism and teenage pregnancy are some of the pressing issues.

Prove yourselves as ethical, accountable substitute leadership for good governance. Don’t pick up low-hanging fruits!

Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Chaotic crash scene after truck ploughs into bus and two taxis in Durban