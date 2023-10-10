Our short-term employment was about to end. We sat around the table and brainstormed about a community-based project. The ambitious adventure seemed lucrative.
Five of us were excited. However, someone started asking how much he would get out of that. Another and the next asked the same question. It became a still-born idea and it was abruptly abandoned.
The recently resuscitated ANC Youth League should fold their shirt’s sleeves and do work affecting their constituency before thinking or demanding rewards of generational mix in parliament and council chambers. The ANC chair Gwede Mantashe is dead right that the newbies are about “it’s our time to eat”. The same mentality of the old folks they accuse or want to replace.
There are a myriad of issues that are faced by the youth of this country. They are angry, frustrated, helpless and hopeless after a long hiatus or hibernation of this institution. Looting of NSFAS, dysfunctional Unisa, moribund UIF, school-yard stabbings, bullying, substance abuse, gangsterism and teenage pregnancy are some of the pressing issues.
Prove yourselves as ethical, accountable substitute leadership for good governance. Don’t pick up low-hanging fruits!
Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni
READER LETTER | Youth faces myriad of issues
Image: Ruby-Gay Martin
