Letters

READER LETTER | Punters hardly saw obscure Fosse coming

09 October 2023 - 11:04
Jon Fosse Frekhaug, ouside Bergen, Norway Winner of the Nobel prize in literature
Image: Helge Skodvin

When I read online that Jon Fosse had won the Nobel prize for literature, I googled him as I was not familiar with his work. There were of course a number of articles about him and his creative material but also the odds of him winning. This went as far back as 2013 when betting on him was suspended as the odds had dropped from 100-1 to 14-1.

Is nothing sacrosanct? Aren't there enough horses in the world for people to bet on or machines to sit in front of as you watch your money disappear. I don’t mind the odd flutter on some inevitably slow horse, but this is too much.

You're on to a sure winner if you back the fact that gambling, despite the losses and social damage it creates, will last longer than you will.

Dennis Fitzgerald

