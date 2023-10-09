READER LETTER | Lack of basic skills promotes corruption and cronyism

Though student enrolment at SA tertiary institutions has almost doubled, the reality is that universities are in decline. The University of SA (Unisa), long celebrated as one of the world's greatest distance-learning institutions, is a shadow of its former self. Partly because universities were part of the public sector and the ANC-led government had far less regard for either academic freedom or university autonomy than the National Party government.
By 2014 four universities were under administration. In addition Walter Sisulu University in the Eastern Cape had to be shut down in 2013 because of strike action. Its faculty staff, already the best paid in the country, though least distinguished, had brought the university to the brink of bankruptcy.
A total of 16 universities have been the subject of investigation by independent assessors since 2000. There are a number of issues that can be mentioned in this regard, the important one being: in the old political dispensation, the institutionalised discrimination, oppression and distancing of the black majority in the management of public affairs cut across all areas of the country's social, economic, financial and academic sector. This practice had generated a perverted and sick society that required comprehension, humanism, courage and vision to promote its progressive change and recovery.
The manner of achieving it, however, was destructive. The entire strategy was based on historically obvious mistakes: one simply cannot create an instant new intelligentsia by affirmative action. This is not to suggest that empowerment and affirmative action are entirely responsible for the decline of norms and standards of universities. There is a powerful argument to be made that it is precisely in this situation – where many people lack the most basic skills – corruption, nepotism and cronyism tend to thrive.
A major cause of problems is when affirmative action is treated as if it were the same thing as transformation, and becomes more important than efficiency, maintenance of standards and effective service. This de-skilling has resulted in the "juniorisation" of many professions.
Dr Amos Sekhaulelo email
READER LETTER | Lack of basic skills promotes corruption and cronyism
Dr Amos Sekhaulelo email
