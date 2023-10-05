People don’t eat petrol, but petrol isused against people who don’t even own cars. People who don’t own cars put this government into power. Then they are rated with people who own cars. Why are the have-nots not demarcated from the haves.
Where is the value of people. Where did all these so-called parliamentarians learn their people matrix. Or is it a new doctrine still to be studied?
The SA government is forever reactive in all portfolios. It is never proactive in any field. Will there be a new government that will do its job accordingly?
From load shedding, now it’s watershedding. There are scientists in varsities who can solve the water problem. The sea has vast pools of water that can be purified. Why must communities buy water. Is this a government for making money? These parliamentarians get highly paid for doing zilch. South Africans you’re on your own. You are looking at Armageddon, a failed state.
Themba Brown, Soweto
READER LETTER | Oil price increase an excuse to steal
The prices of oil and other commodities are forever on the increase around the whole world. In SA the oil price increase is used as an excuse to increase the petrol price so that all commodity prices will increase.
The more the increase in commodity prices, the more the revenue from sales tax. Reversibly it’s the death knell t othe poor masses. Nobody cares, parliament endorsed it, the so-called president signed it.
Who cares for the poor masses? People are taxed left and right, short of being taxed for breathing; nobody cares. This is not a government for the people. This government is anti-voters.
