×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Supervise kids during swimming to avoid drowning

04 October 2023 - 09:51
Parents or guardians need to be very conscious when children are swimming in home pools or rivers.
Parents or guardians need to be very conscious when children are swimming in home pools or rivers.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

The oppressive hot conditions of spring time often arouse our intense desire to swim. Swimming serves a two-fold purpose: it is a physical exercise and it provides a cooling effect against high body temperature.

While swimming is an optimal enjoyment at spring time, we need to take caution of the tragedy that is often associated with it. Letting young children swim without constant watching or monitoring by their elders can be a fatal neglect. Parents or guardians need to be very conscious when children are swimming in home pools or rivers.

Yes, some children may know how to swim, but the condition in the water may be volatile; powerful currents may form under the water. We have been losing precious young souls through drowning, and the number of casualties usually rises at this time of the year.

Let us protect our children against water tragedies. Let it be that we are the ever-present janitors on the threshold of our children’s future.

Batsirai Kativu, Johannesburg

Family of drowned Soweto boy get funeral assistance

The family of the 10-year-old boy who drowned in a hole filled with water in Soweto are relieved to be getting assistance to bury him.
News
1 month ago

Good Samaritan helps rescue drowning teens with NSRI pink buoy

A Good Samaritan saved two drowning teenagers with the help of the National Sea Rescue Institute's pink rescue buoy that was stationed at the beach ...
News
2 months ago

Two matriculants drown at Toti beach after school outing

Two matric pupils drowned on Thursday when they went swimming at Amanzimtoti Beach, south of Durban, after a school outing.
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze
SIU sells Hamilton Ndlovu's House For R7.1 Million