The oppressive hot conditions of spring time often arouse our intense desire to swim. Swimming serves a two-fold purpose: it is a physical exercise and it provides a cooling effect against high body temperature.
While swimming is an optimal enjoyment at spring time, we need to take caution of the tragedy that is often associated with it. Letting young children swim without constant watching or monitoring by their elders can be a fatal neglect. Parents or guardians need to be very conscious when children are swimming in home pools or rivers.
Yes, some children may know how to swim, but the condition in the water may be volatile; powerful currents may form under the water. We have been losing precious young souls through drowning, and the number of casualties usually rises at this time of the year.
Let us protect our children against water tragedies. Let it be that we are the ever-present janitors on the threshold of our children’s future.
Batsirai Kativu, Johannesburg
READER LETTER | Supervise kids during swimming to avoid drowning
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
The oppressive hot conditions of spring time often arouse our intense desire to swim. Swimming serves a two-fold purpose: it is a physical exercise and it provides a cooling effect against high body temperature.
While swimming is an optimal enjoyment at spring time, we need to take caution of the tragedy that is often associated with it. Letting young children swim without constant watching or monitoring by their elders can be a fatal neglect. Parents or guardians need to be very conscious when children are swimming in home pools or rivers.
Yes, some children may know how to swim, but the condition in the water may be volatile; powerful currents may form under the water. We have been losing precious young souls through drowning, and the number of casualties usually rises at this time of the year.
Let us protect our children against water tragedies. Let it be that we are the ever-present janitors on the threshold of our children’s future.
Batsirai Kativu, Johannesburg
Family of drowned Soweto boy get funeral assistance
Good Samaritan helps rescue drowning teens with NSRI pink buoy
Two matriculants drown at Toti beach after school outing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos