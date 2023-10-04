×

READER LETTER | Mokwena receiving no accolades

04 October 2023 - 10:04
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena.
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Image: Lefty Shivambu

It is hard to reside adjacent to a dumping corner. Even if you try to remove the waste and plant a lush green lawn, the miscreants continue with their unacceptable behaviour because old habits die hard.

So is the case with humanity of a black hue. They’re associated with everything bad – incompetence, corruption, theft, rape, murder and other suspicious activities. Contrarily, whites are known and accepted as centres of excellence in governance, business, pageantry, religion and all aspects of our lives.

The young black football tactician, Rulani Mokwena, has achieved a lot with Mamelodi Sundowns. But deserved accolades to spur him on are dololo, especially from our media.

The scapegoat being a lack of self-marketing – failing to sell his own brand. Another high achiever, coincidentally from the same stable, is coach Pitso Mosimane. Can we then  blame blacks for striving to be like whites in order to be recognised?

In the past decades a white man invented Ambi Special which bleached their faces to be fair-skinned. Many human skins were damaged in the process. We know how a black a cappella group, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, was catapulted into the limelight by Paul Simon. Also how the genre maskandi was promoted by the late Jonathan Clegg.

A white who speaks vernacular language is heralded as a hero. But a black lecturer who teaches in English is constantly targeted by students for pronouncing foreign words incorrectly.

To thrive as a comedian or cartoonist, you just need to ridicule blacks. Deafening noises about an uneducated former president were pervasive but there’s no lamenting a matriculant political party leader.

Wait until Mokwena is noticed by a Good Samaritan and shipped abroad to coach a top-flight European team. Our people and the media would be abuzz.

Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni

