×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | India's contribution to world civilization inspiring

29 September 2023 - 12:21
Stock photo.
Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/pavelvero

French philosopher Voltaire wrote: It is important to note that Greek polymath and mathematician Pythogoras left the island of Samos, his home, and travelled to the Ganga in India to learn geometry.

But he certainly would not have undertaken such a journey had the reputation of the Brahmans science been established ages earlier in Europe. I am convinced that India made a great contribution to world civilization.

Drs Sears Appalsamy, Netherlands

READER LETTER | China can help African continent develop faster

China with its meritocracy principles and enthusiastic workers will help Africa develop faster, as the current mindset of African leaders is not set ...
Opinion
2 days ago

READER LETTER | Is Julius Malema mature enough to lead SA?

Malema has made it clear to anyone who cares to listen that his vision for 2024 is an absolute outright win, which suggests that he has no ambition ...
Opinion
2 days ago

READER LETTER | Residents must fight crime together

It is time the police and communities work together to curb this challenge. Otherwise, criminals will continue with impunity.
Opinion
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

SIU sells Hamilton Ndlovu's House For R7.1 Million
'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...