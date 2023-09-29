French philosopher Voltaire wrote: It is important to note that Greek polymath and mathematician Pythogoras left the island of Samos, his home, and travelled to the Ganga in India to learn geometry.
READER LETTER | India's contribution to world civilization inspiring
French philosopher Voltaire wrote: It is important to note that Greek polymath and mathematician Pythogoras left the island of Samos, his home, and travelled to the Ganga in India to learn geometry.
But he certainly would not have undertaken such a journey had the reputation of the Brahmans science been established ages earlier in Europe. I am convinced that India made a great contribution to world civilization.
Drs Sears Appalsamy, Netherlands
