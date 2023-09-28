Crime has spiralled out of control in Gauteng. As in other parts of the country, criminals are brazen and without fear of being apprehended.
The overwhelmed and overworked police are struggling to curb the scourge, while other officers are involved in crime.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has introduced an army of community crime fighters known on the streets as “amapanyaza”. Lesufi was, however, criticised by various stakeholders who said the Crime Prevention Wardens (CPW) project is an election ploy.
Criminals have been invading people’s houses, demanding money, cellphones, laptops and other valuables. They also demand bank cards.
The scourge is rife in Kagiso. As a result, residents and business owners live and operate in fear.
Two salons were robbed in my area and one of them belongs to a friend. Customers’ cellphones and money were taken. People are now too scared to go to salons. Is that life?
With scant protection by CPWs, communities have formed patrolling teams who operate mainly at night. During the day, the teams relax and lower their guards. Criminals now pounce in broad daylight, targeting quieter areas.
We really need to do something to stop this nonsense. It is time the police and communities work together to curb this challenge. Otherwise, criminals will continue with impunity.
Thabile Mange, Mogale City
READER LETTER | Residents must fight crime together
Image: Gareth Wilson
